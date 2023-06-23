The Santa Maria Police Department's Detective Bureau is requesting the public's assistance in locating 33-year-old Vanessa Ruvalcaba.
Ruvalcaba was reported missing on Monday, June 19 and has not been responding to family or friends via telephone or text message, according to SMPD Investigative Specialist Kristina Payne.
Ruvalcaba's vehicle was found parked at the Santa Maria Airport and her whereabouts are currently unknown, Payne said. She is described as a Hispanic female approximately 5-feet-4 and weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. According to family, she recently had surgery and may be without necessary medication, Payne said.