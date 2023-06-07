The House of Pride and Equality, or HOPE, is hosting the 2023 Santa Maria Pride festival at the Santa Maria Fairpark this Saturday, featuring food trucks, live bands, DJs, dance groups and a drag queen show.
This year’s theme is “A Celebration of Love."
The free, family-friendly event is open to all and also includes a resource fair, makers market, photo booth, youth lounge, plenty of food and a beer garden.
This year’s festivities will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to Suzette Lopez, president of HOPE, a local favorite band named Mestizo will be performing during the event and playing favorites in English and Spanish.
Lopez wants people to know HOPE is “reaching out to the Latinx community” as well.
“At the end of the day, Pride is celebrating love and celebrating that anyone can love who they want,” said Lopez. “So that’s going to be our main focus, just celebrating love. We hope to have our allies there as well, it's a celebration for all.”
According to Lopez, this is the first time HOPE is doing a day event like this since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
During the peak of the pandemic, Lopez says virtual Pride was still “highly viewed” and the past two years have had similar evening events.
“It’s kind of another way to keep the party going after SLO Pride, so we just want to make sure that we create an event that’s for the families and all of us to get together and celebrate love," said Lopez.
Alongside various businesses and nonprofits, a couple community partners joining in on the Pride are Allan Hancock College and Pacific Pride Foundation. Lopez says there are many opportunities to learn more about the different resources and networks available in the community.
“With the makers market, people are going to be able to sell their own arts and creations and share that with the community,” said Lopez. “I think it’s pretty neat that we’re giving artists a space to sell their own work and a lot of these folks are part of the LGBTQ community and we’re going to give them a safe space to do that.”
When asked to highlight the importance of having a supportive environment and visibility of Pride, Lopez says it is important because nowadays it seems like ”we’re taking one step forward and three steps back.”
“It’s very important to continue to stay visible and to normalize our existence and the way we do that is to keep coming back and keep doing what we’re doing,” said Lopez. “I think this year Santa Maria is going to make a statement by going bigger than ever and doing it at the fair park.”
House of Pride and Equality is a local nonprofit organization committed to encouraging Santa Maria to "strive for equality for all LGBTQ+ people" through social education, visibility and advocacy.
“We invite people and community businesses to get involved with House of Pride and Equality,” said Lopez. “There's definitely opportunities to continue to grow the organization and this event has proven there are people who want to work for the community and keep building visibility for the LBGTQ community.”
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.