Santa Maria public schools prepare for new semester of distance learning

For the majority of Santa Maria students and educators, the start of school next week will mark not only the end of winter break, but another semester of distance learning as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.
The Santa Maria-Bonita and Orcutt Union school districts will return to school virtually on Monday, with Guadalupe Union and Santa Maria Joint-Union High School districts following suit on Wednesday.
While some district officials had tentatively planned on commencing hybrid learning in January, those plans were quickly aborted as COVID-19 cases began to surge after the Thanksgiving holiday, extending the once-temporary distance model into the new year.
Kevin Foote, an 8th grade English teacher at Tommie Kunst Junior High, said his focus for the coming semester will be making his students feel supported, rather than worrying about grades and meeting every deadline.
"Whether it's the second trimester, third trimester, or end of the grading period, for me they're just markers, because everyone is at the whim of COVID-19," he said. "I want my kids to come back and feel loved."
Foote said he cares deeply for his students, and at times the difficulties of the school year have left him feeling overwhelmed. An important part of dealing with the anxiety and stress has been following his own advice to students and stepping away from the computer.
"I've felt powerless and helpless and broken at some points in the year, and they would never know that, because I don't want to bring that into the classroom," he said.
While public school districts will resume distance learning, with loose plans to return in the spring once case rates drop, local private schools including St. Louis de Montfort, St. Mary of the Assumption and Pacific Christian School have been back in-person for the past week.
Despite the challenges of distance learning, in-person schooling while COVID-19 cases surge in Santa Barbara County has not been without risk; this week, St. Mary of the Assumption had to navigate the confirmation of a COVID-19 case among a kindergarten cohort.
"We did have a positive case of COVID-19 in one of our cohorts," Principal Michelle Cox said in a parent announcement Thursday. "We reviewed the steps that were taken, the information that we had and what we needed to do with the Health Department and they approved what our plan was. Then I notified the families about the positive case."
In response to the positive case, the cohort has been instructed to return to distance learning and quarantine until Jan. 20, according to Cox.
At St. Joseph High School in Orcutt, where students were permitted to return to campus in October, the new semester will begin on Monday, similarly to some local public school districts.
According to principal Erinn Dougherty, increased numbers of upper classmen have continued with distance learning, despite the school being open for in-person classes.
Some have opted to stay home because of safety concerns, while other students simply enjoy the ease of staying at home, she said. The majority of freshman and sophomores, however, are coming to campus.
"I hope that our students will, as things settle down here in the spring, want to come back on campus," she said. "Students like the option, but upperclassmen are choosing to come in when the concept in class is demanding rather than every day."
Santa Maria-Bonita, Orcutt Union, Guadalupe Union and Santa Maria Joint-Union High School districts will provide COVID-19 updates at their respective January board of trustees meetings the week of Jan. 11.
