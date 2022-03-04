Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is giving away "free Cane's for a year" to 20 customers as part of its grand opening on Tuesday.
The restaurant will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7 a.m. at 485 Betteravia Road, the site of the first Raising Cane's in Santa Barbara County.
The ceremony will include free T-shirts for the first 100 customers, and at 8 a.m., the 20 raffle winners will be announced. Entrants must be 13 or older and present to win.
A DJ will be on-site to pump up the opening day crowd, and Jessica Carroll from KPAT will host a live radio show from 1 to 3 p.m.
“We couldn’t be more excited to make our Santa Maria debut,” said James Kook, area leader for the restaurant. “California’s Central Coast is a popular travel destination with fun places to visit, and Raising Cane’s offers the perfect stop to enjoy delicious chicken finger meals anytime. We’re excited to be a part of Santa Maria by partnering with various community organizations and look forward to continuing to connect for many years to come.”
The fast food chain, founded in Baton Rouge in 1996, is known for specializing in a small menu of chicken finger-based options, as well as their famous Cane's Sauce.
The restaurant will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.