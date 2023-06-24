Santa Maria Regional Transit’s consolidation of Breeze bus service goes into effect on July 1.
The efforts are aimed at optimizing connectivity and accessibility for passengers traveling within the Santa Maria and northern Santa Barbara County region, a city spokesman said.
Riders of the regional former Breeze Bus Routes 100 and 200 and New Cuyama inter-community bus routes will see these the routes rebranded as SMRT's Routes 20 to Los Alamos, Buellton, Solvang and now added service to the Chumash Reservation. Route 30 will continue service to Vandenberg Space Force Base and to the City of Lompoc. Transit service to New Cuyama will now be known as the Flex Route 50.
The consolidation brings several notable benefits to passengers, including increased transit service, standardized schedules, simplified trip planning and the introduction of user-friendly trip planning apps. Additionally, while there are no changes to the Regional Route base fares ($2), passengers can now take advantage of SMRT's discounted multi-ride pass prices, including a $31 unlimited rides for 31 days pass.
“These important service changes ensure that passengers have improved connectivity and accessibility throughout the region, making it easier for travelers to reach their destinations efficiently as are result of expanded transportation options,” Transit Services Manager Gamaliel Anguiano said.
Residents are invited to visit rideSMRT.org or see the new Summer 2023 Riders Guide for more details on the service consolidation.