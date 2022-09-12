Santa Maria firefighters conducted simple ceremonies Sunday morning at each city fire station to commemorate the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City and Arlington, Virginia.

They were among similar ceremonies conducted that morning at the Lompoc Fire Department headquarters station and at each of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department’s 16 stations.

A more elaborate ceremony was carried out at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens in Santa Barbara.

