Santa Maria replaces flagpole halyard damaged in civil unrest

Santa Maria city crews have replaced the rope used to raise and lower the flag in front of City Hall that was damaged during last month's civil unrest.

Santa Maria Fire Truck 1 assisted city staff last week in the installation of the new rope, also called a halyard, which was cut May 31 after a protest devolved into chaos near the intersection of Cook Street and South Broadway.

During the unrest the American flag was also removed by an angry crowd before it was reclaimed by an active duty member of the U.S. Air Force several hours later.

The flag was not damaged but has since been retired due to wear and tear over time, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp, who could not provide a cost estimate for the flagpole damage.

"[The American flag] was installed long before the other flag was returned because we take pride in flying the American flag for our community and our veterans," van de Kamp said.