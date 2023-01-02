Lompoc's first baby of 2023

Nissy Limon with her daughter Natalia and staff at Lompoc Valley Medical Center. Natalia was the first baby of 2023 delivered at the hospital.

 Contributed

Nissy Limon was due to give birth to her little girl at the end of December in Santa Maria.

But her due date came and went, so on New Year’s Day she decided to go to her aunt’s house in Lompoc for some posole.

When she arrived in Lompoc Monday morning, Nissy began having contractions, but they weren’t too bad initially.

