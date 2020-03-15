Santa Maria's Manuel Flores awarded Air Force medals

It was a long time coming but Santa Maria’s Manuel Flores was finally awarded the Air Force Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Medal.

Congressman Salud Carbajal, (D) Santa Barbara, presented the medals to Flores on Feb. 24 in Carbajal’s Santa Maria office.

Joining Flores was his grandson, Caden Flores, a seventh grade student at Lakeview Junior High.

Carbajal and his staff helped Flores get his DD214 form corrected so that, at 78-years-old, Flores could complete the paperwork needed to get to medals.

The DD214 is an official document issued by the military at the time of discharge that confirms a veteran’s military service, including dates, awards and decorations and other important details.

At the time of his discharge, Flores’ rank was E-4 (Senior Airman).

Flores has been married to his wife Lupe since 1967. They moved to Santa Maria in 1973 and raised four children here; Edna, Manuel, Lupe and Rick.

Flores is a former banker and elementary school teacher in Lompoc.

