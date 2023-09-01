122122-smt-news-homeless-remembrance-001
Dozens of community members gathered at Santa Maria City Hall in December 2022 to remember lives lost at “The Longest Night" vigil hosted by the Good Samaritan Shelter.

 Randy De La Peña, Staff

Several local non-profits and other groups working to address homelessness among area veterans have received millions of dollars in grants from the Veterans Affairs’ Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program.

The VA's SSVF program awards funds to local groups that enable community organizations to provide rental assistance and services to veterans and their families. 

The Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Maria received more than $1.4 million in grant funds; The Salvation Army received more than $7.5 million; and New Beginnings, with countywide services based in Santa Barbara, was awarded more than $2.2 million. 

