Santa Maria saxman serenades the night for God, neighbors
Santa Maria saxman serenades the night for God, neighbors

Every night as twilight slides toward darkness, the exterior lights go off at a house on a quiet street in northwest Santa Maria, the front door opens and a man walks into the driveway. A moment later, the sweet sounds of a saxophone float through the air — the melody of “Amazing Grace.”

That might be followed by “How Great Thou Art,” “The Old Rugged Cross” or “God Bless America.”

“I turn the lights off because I don’t like being in the spotlight,” Carvel Boardman, 89, told a visitor who stopped to listen.

His granddaughter, Andrea Castaneda, said he plays as his contribution to the fight against COVID-19, and Boardman admits that might be true.

“Maybe if somewhere in the neighborhood, somebody got something out of it, I’ve made a few moments of happiness for them,” he said.

Boardman first blew through a sax reed when he was in the fifth grade at Cook Street Elementary School.

“When I was in seventh and eighth grade, I’d strap my saxophone to the back of my bicycle and ride from the 500 block of South Lincoln [Street] over to East Central [Avenue] for lessons,” he said. 

A photo from 1950 shows Carvel Boardman playing saxophone with the JC Swingsters — that's him seated on the left in the front row. “Our theme song was ‘Moonlight Serenade,’” Boardman recalled. 

In taking up the saxophone, Boardman was carrying on a family tradition.

His grandfather, who was a band leader, played the saxophone. His father, a projectionist at the Santa Maria Theater, also played sax as well as accordion.

“I still have my grandfather’s saxophone,” Boardman said. “He passed it down to my father, and then it came to me."

Boardman didn’t play when he was a student at Santa Maria High School, where he was too busy playing football, basketball and baseball, running track, being involved in Future Farmers of America and breaking horses.

After graduating in 1948, he attended Santa Maria Junior College, which would become Hancock College, and played sax with a band called the JC Swingsters.

During the Korean War, Boardman enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was sent to Randolph Air Force Base in Texas. There, he met his wife, Elizabeth, when a buddy who was being shipped out asked him to take his place on a double date. 

“I kidded my wife that I played in L.A.,” he said, grinning. “Later I told her ‘L.A.’ was Los Alamos.”

Returning to Santa Maria, he worked for Knudsen Dairy Products for 20 years, then in the maintenance department for Santa Maria-Bonita School District, where his wife was a special education teacher for 32 years.

“One day, Walter Stear called me and said, ‘You still got your horn?’” Boardman said. “I hadn’t read music since 1951.”

But with Boardman’s experience and talent, that wasn’t an issue, and he started a 28-year stint playing with the Hancock College Concert Band.

Now his sax playing is limited to his solo serenades from the darkness of his driveway, where he said he “plays for God.”

“God has been good to us … it’s by his grace that I’m standing here talking to you,” he said. “He’s a good God, and he’s been good to me. I was born in 1930. I’ve been married 66 years. We’ve got four kids, 10 grandkids, 18 great-grandkids and one great-great-grandkid. If I live to July 1, I’ll be 90 years old."

Our Neighbors Series: How the Central Coast is adapting to living through a pandemic

We have been publishing a series of stories in print and online titled "Our neighbors: Living through a pandemic." By publishing these short vignettes, we aim to share the struggle and the hope of residents on the Central Coast. Through their stories it becomes clear that we really are facing the coronavirus together. 

Go through our full collection of stories right here, and if you have a story that you think we should know about send an email to JAnderson@santamariatimes.com

