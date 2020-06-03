Santa Maria seeks answers to high COVID-19 case numbers; public health officials 'stumped'

With Santa Maria accounting for nearly half of Santa Barbara County's 735 confirmed COVID-19 community cases, and leading in case numbers since early April, city officials are asking questions, but getting few answers from the Public Health Department.
City officials have asked for non-detailed contact tracing data, in hopes of more closely tracking the spread of cases, Santa Maria Fire Chief Leonard Champion said Wednesday.
"We don't want specific information, we just want some general information so we can try to curb cases," Champion said. "It’s a little frustrating, we want more definitive directions and answers so we can address that as a public agency."
Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso and Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg have been asked repeatedly about the reason for the city's high number of cases, Champion said, but health officials have cited HIPAA laws governing patient confidentiality as reason for not releasing information.
The two entities are still in discussion about releasing the data, Champion said.
Ansorg has said data analytics so far suggest there are no case trends in specific areas of the city.
"What we know is that the outbreak is very spread across the city of Santa Maria, and there are no certain neighborhoods that are affected more than others… It’s a work in progress, I wish I had a better answer. I still grapple with the fact that Santa Maria has so many more cases, and we honestly still are looking for the answer," Ansorg said at a May 29 press conference.
While the city's COVID-19 death count of three is not significantly higher than other parts of the county, it has seen 3.5 times the number of cases as the city of Santa Barbara, which has a population of just 10,000 fewer people than that of Santa Maria.
Trying to move forward
On Monday, Public Health officials announced that the department is working on an in-depth report regarding the spread of the virus in Santa Maria, with no set date for release.
Champion said the lack of answers from the Public Health Department has been frustrating for city officials as they attempt to combat the virus.
"City staff has reached out to Public Health for assistance and resources to curb this. Unfortunately the director [Do-Reynoso] and Dr. Ansorg are kind of stumped. There is no particular area in our community that is targeted, there aren’t any districts, sections or businesses that we can say, ‘that is where we need to focus on,'" Champion told the City Council on Tuesday.
While the county does share the home addresses of confirmed cases with Santa Maria dispatch, the data is not shared widely and cannot be used for research purposes by the city, Champion said.
"It’s something provided at the dispatch center, but not widely shared throughout the department. That way if a call comes up at that residence, it’s already flagged, and responders are told to wear proper protection."
To combat the lack of solid information, city and county officials have focused on raising awareness about the virus and prevention methods, providing information in English, Spanish and Mixteco in order to reach as many residents as possible, Champion said.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
