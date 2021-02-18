Santa Maria seeks to expand off-road safety course with grant funding

Spots for Santa Maria’s off-highway vehicle safety workshops tend to fill up quickly because they are limited to eight participants, although the city is seeking to expand access with new state funding.

The Ride 3 program was launched using a $64,000 state grant in 2014 to teach area youth about safe all-terrain vehicle operations. The program later was opened up to adults, but access has been limited since the city only has eight ATVs, which are smaller in size, for students.

Now, city officials are pursuing another grant from the California Department of Parks and Recreation to acquire four larger ATVs meant for adult riders, according to Dennis Smitherman, recreation services manager for the city’s Department of Recreation and Parks.

A required public meeting was held Wednesday to receive community input for the grant application, which is due on March 26.

“This grant is kind of different,” Smitherman said, adding it's the city's third time applying for the grant. “Our population is not so much the little guys anymore but teenagers and adults who are learning to ride safely.”

The state will determine the size of the grant, according to Smitherman, who said the money could be awarded later this year. The price for new ATVs range from several thousand dollars to more than $10,000 each.