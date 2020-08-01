Santa Maria Swim Club returns to Paul Nelson Aquatic Center

An integral part of the community swimming scene has re-opened.

Paul Nelson Pool re-opened July 20, and the Santa Maria Swim Club, after being stripped of its main workout facility for months in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, resumed workouts in the pool July 21. The pool re-opened the day before.

“It was just good to see everybody again,” said SMSC member Parker Reynolds. “Since we came back, I’ve seen maybe 15, 20 girls and guys.”

Fellow SMSC member Izzy Fraire said, “It was really good to see all my friends and start practicing with them after not seeing them for so long.”

Reynolds, who will be a junior at Righetti High School this school year, qualified for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in the men’s 800 and 1,500 freestyles. The trials were scrubbed because of the pandemic.

Fraire, a Righetti graduate, earned junior college All-American status in the women’s 200 breaststroke, 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley as a Hancock College freshman in 2019.

She placed in all three, and won the 200 breaststroke, at the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Meet that year. The CCCAA cancelled the rest of its 2020 spring sports season after schools statewide closed in March because of the pandemic.

Paul Nelson Pool, closed for renovation, had been scheduled to re-open in April.

The pandemic wiped out those plans then the Santa Maria City Council decided to keep the pool closed until of April of 2021 as a cost-cutting measure. After intense lobbying from the public, the city council decided to re-open the pool in July.