It was quiet Thursday at the U.S. Forest Service air tanker base on the Santa Maria Public Airport, something of a respite from the busy first days of June.
“That’s the way we like it,” said David Sewell, assistant base manager, as he monitored air traffic across the lower half of the state from the base control room on the ground floor of the Jet Center.
But Sewell has no illusions it will stay quiet for long, as California’s drought deepens and the state bakes under unseasonable heat, pushing fire danger higher into the critical range.
Already this year the Santa Maria Airtanker Base has supported aerial assaults on nine wildfires, six in June alone, most recently sending a DC-10 to make retardant drops on the Willow fire several miles southeast of Big Sur.
Sewell said Tanker 912 was no longer needed on the Willow fire, which wasn’t really growing, thanks to favorable weather conditions, so it sat idle Thursday on the east side of the airport.
Just a few days earlier, that site was designated the DC-10’s home base until further notice.
But the odds are good that Tanker 912 will not remain idle, as conditions point to a potentially severe fire season.
“The fire gods are saying we’re about a month and a half ahead,” Sewell said, referring to the moisture that’s being cooked out of vegetation sooner than normal by higher-than-normal heat. “We’ve had three days over 100 degrees at the airport.
“We’ve had a monsoonal push in June,” he said. “We don’t usually get that until September or October, maybe late in August.”
Sewell has almost 30 years under his belt with the U.S. Forest Service, including several years on two hotshot crews and 22 years in helicopters, so he’s familiar with the “indicators firefighters learn over time.”
“We’ve been seeing these little indicators from Mother Nature for some time,” agreed Andrew Madsen, public information officer for Los Padres National Forest.
Madsen recalled when the Thomas fire broke out in late 2017, the county had experienced 22-straight days of red flag conditions — in December.
“It’s dry,” Sewell said. “Summers are getting longer and more extreme.”
Aerial ground control
When wildfires break out, in Los Padres National Forest or elsewhere, it’s the Airtanker Base’s job to get the aerial resources to where they’re requested, reloaded with fire retardant and sometimes refueled when they return from a drop and then headed back to the fires as quickly as possible.
Firefighting aircraft are provided by private companies under contract to the U.S. Forest Service. Except for the DC-10 and one air tactical Aero Commander in Santa Maria, they’re based elsewhere.
“We also reload aircraft for our partner agencies,” Sewell said. “They had a fire near Lompoc last week, and we were reloading aircraft for Cal Fire.”
Mounted on one wall of the control room is a white board where operators keep track of wildfires they’ve supported so far this year, about two decades of annual retardant use and other current and historical statistics.
High on the opposite wall is a monitor on which operators can follow aircraft working under federal and state contracts, primarily fighting fires, not only across Southern California but also the entire Western United States.
Orange icons indicate aerial tankers, green icons represent air tactical and leader aircraft, blue are helicopters. If an icon goes red, it means contact with that unit’s transponder has been lost — not always an emergency but something that bears watching, Sewell said.
Hovering a computer cursor over an icon brings up that aircraft's make, model, registration number, call sign, speed, heading and altitude.
“We can watch the tankers coming in and we’ll know about when they’ll arrive,” Sewell said. “That way we can be ready for them when they get here. We can give the crews a heads-up.”
Chasen Urban, a tanker base technician, said reloading time depends on the aircraft.
A DC-10, which may need to take on both fuel and retardant, may require 18 minutes, he said. The aircraft can hold 9,400 gallons of retardant and up to 36,500 gallons of fuel.
A smaller Avro RJ can be reloaded with retardant in 10 minutes, while an even smaller Grumman S-2 can be refilled in two minutes, Urban said.
Jet Center refuels the aircraft via trucks, and Perimeter Solutions provides Phos-Chek, which is mixed in tanks not far from the control center and sent via pipeline to three “pits,” where it gets pumped into the aircraft.
A fourth pit was installed a little over a year ago on the east side of the runways to serve as a dedicated reloading station for the DC-10.
The white board in the control center shows that so far this year, 100,000 gallons of retardant has been provided at the base. The lowest volume on the board is 12,809 gallons in 2011.
“Twelve thousand gallons,” Sewell said. “We can do that now in one load.”
The highest volume was in 2016, when 4.7 million gallons of retardant flowed through the base, a statistic he said is “nothing to be proud of.”
Usually, two people are in the control center, and it can get hectic if there are nine or 10 aircraft fighting a fire.
“It’s a big chess game here,” Sewell said. “We try to keep things ‘not crazy.’ We call it controlled chaos.”
In between are the really quiet times, like Thursday. But those manic swings in activity seem to be OK with Sewell.
“There’s no place I’d rather be,” he said.