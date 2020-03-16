Santa Maria Times office closed to public for 4 weeks due to COVID-19

The Santa Maria Times office, 3200 Skyway Dr., in Santa Maria, will be closed to the public for the next four weeks beginning Monday, March 16, in response to COVID-19 restrictions and health guidelines.

The Times, Santa Ynez Valley News, and Lompoc Record will continue to publish and provide news and advertising to our customers over the phone.

To place an ad, obituary, or to get ahold of the newsroom use the following numbers:

Main switchboard: 805-925-2691

Advertising: 805-925-2691

Classified: 1-888-422-8822

Obituaries: 805-739-2144

Legal advertising: 805-739-2157

Newsroom: 805-739-2217, 739-2143

Billing questions: 925-2691

Circulation: 805-739-2207

