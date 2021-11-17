Paul Colaluca, operations director at Santa Maria California News Media Inc. — publisher of the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and the Santa Ynez Valley News — has been named the 2021 Regional Production All-Stars Award winner by the International Newspaper Group and Editor & Publisher, co-sponsors of the Operations All-Stars Awards.
ING President Mark Hall noted that Colaluca's selection by the committee was "pretty much unanimous." Colaluca was nominated by Terri Leifeste, vice president and group publisher, who joined him during a Zoom recognition interview with Hall and E&P Publisher Mike Blinder.
In her nomination, Leifeste explained, “Paul Colaluca assumed operations management duties at perhaps one of the most difficult times possible. He became operations director just days after it was announced that our company was purchased by new owners and just days before the first COVID-19 lockdown went into effect. Yet, despite the challenge and difficulties of that time, he immediately set to restructuring how the press room was run, to not only bring workflow efficiencies but also bring print quality to a new level."
Colacula said he was “blown away” by the honor, recounting how he’s been in the industry for 20 years, enduring challenges like seeing newspapers he worked for sold and then shuttered. He took a professional cross-country route from his native New Jersey to California. "I come from a line of other press operators. My father was a press supervisor for the Bergen Record for years,” he said.
Not only did Colaluca help the company navigate the pandemic, but he also developed a plan to bring in more commercial work and revenue. "It's always, why not?" he said of his attitude about change.