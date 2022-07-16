The Santa Maria Times will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, in the Santa Maria Times parking lot, 3200 Skyway Drive, in Santa Maria.
And while you're here, meet one of the adoptable dogs from Santa Barbara Humane who is looking for a new forever home.
The Vitalant bloodmobile will be parked in the lot to the east of the building, but visible from surrounding streets.
While donation of all blood types is encouraged, donors with Type O-negative are especially needed, because Type O-negative red blood cells can be transfused to anyone. They are often used when there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type, making a well-stocked blood bank vital.
For questions, contact Managing Editor Marga Cooley at 805-739-2143.