The Santa Maria Times is the 2020 General Excellence award winner among California newspapers in its circulation category, the California News Publishers Association announced Tuesday.

General Excellence is the top award in the annual statewide Better Newspapers Contest because it takes into account every facet of a newspaper including local news content, photography, advertising, design, reader engagement and production. The category is judged by a panel of out-of-state judges, who cited the paper's extensive locally bylined news and sports stories among top factors in the recognition.

"The Santa Maria Times is committed to local journalism and serving our community. This recognition speaks to that commitment and the dedication of our newsroom," said Terri Leifeste, vice president and group publisher for Santa Maria California News Media Inc., which owns the Santa Maria Times.

In addition to first place General Excellence, the Santa Maria Times received six awards in the contest's digital and print categories.

'I can't breathe'.jpg Hundreds of Lompoc community members of various races and backgrounds joined together on June 2, 2020, in a powerful show of unity for a peace…

The Times received second-place recognition for its special section Wildfire County — Planning for the next blaze; reporters Mike Hodgson, Willis Jacobson, Assistant Managing Editor Emily Slater and Len Wood, photography.

“Our newsroom documented an extraordinary year, telling stories of high schoolers grappling with racism, firefighters urging caution in a high-risk county, a podcaster uncovering clues in a decadeslong disappearance and a saxophone player serenading his neighbors during a pandemic. From big movements to small moments, our team was there,” said Slater. “I’m grateful that the dedication to our community has been recognized.”

Sports Editor Joe Bailey and reporter Laura Place received third place in digital and fifth place in print for their series on racism at a high school basketball game and the resulting efforts by high school administration to use the incident as a teachable moment for students.

Reporter Mike Hodgson received fifth place for his profile "Saxman," published as part of the COVID-19 "Our Neighbors" series.

Reporter Dave Minsky received third place for his profile on local podcaster Chris Lambert and his work on the Kristin Smart case.

Photographer Len Wood received fourth place for his photo "I can't breathe," taken last summer during local protests for racial justice.

"I'm proud of our team of reporters and editors who, through a year of change and a world pandemic, have not only maintained but excelled in our commitment to quality local journalism," said Managing Editor Marga Cooley. “Congratulations to our newsroom.”

Santa Maria California News Media Inc. also publishes the Lompoc Record, Santa Ynez Valley News, the Hanford Sentinel, Porterville Recorder, The Antelope Valley Press and other papers throughout central and southern California.