Santa Maria Times wins Lee President's Award recognition for wildfire series

The Santa Maria Times has been honored with a President's Award honorable mention by parent company Lee Enterprises for the newspaper’s in-depth series "Wildfire County: Planning for the next big blaze".
The series, published in December 2019, takes a proactive look at the unique wildfire landscape in Santa Barbara County, protection efforts that are underway, and details steps residents can take to protect themselves from future fires.
In addition to the Santa Maria Times recognition, six President's Awards were given this year to honor "excellence in news" among the company's 46 daily newspapers. The winning entries were picked by judges who are not affiliated with Lee Enterprises.
The award recognizes reporters Mike Hodgson and Willis Jacobson, photographer Len Wood, Digital Producer Jason Anderson and Assistant Managing Editor/News Emily Slater.
"In an evolving news landscape this recognition shows that the Santa Maria Times continues to excel in serving our readers both online and in print, with local news that's important to their daily lives," said Lee Central Coast News Managing Editor Marga Cooley. "I'm extremely proud of our news team for being recognized for the second consecutive year alongside legacy papers like the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Arizona Daily Star."
The Santa Maria Times received a 2018 Lee President's Award for its yearlong series "Green Rush in the 805?".
Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news and information with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and nearly 300 weekly and specialty publications serving 49 markets in 21 states.
“The Lee President’s Awards embody the exceptional achievements of all of our employees throughout 2019,” said Kevin Mowbray, president and chief executive officer of Lee Enterprises Inc. “I’m proud of the work produced across our company and our enterprises’ continued commitment to journalistic excellence, strong business partnerships and superb customer service.”
The Times was recognized for a four-part series (20 articles plus interactive online graphics and photos) examining the vulnerability of Santa Barbara County residents to fire, and giving them “news they can use” to plan ahead.
The county has an average of 100 wildfires per year. While almost 96% of them are contained at less than 10 acres, the exceptions are record-setting.
Reporters looked back at tales of evacuation, Tepusquet residents who watched the Alamo fire blacken their canyon home as they fled down narrow access roads; Mission Hills residents who escaped following orders delivered by a first responder with a bullhorn; and campers who, trapped by a wall of flame, were saved by a firefighter leading a convoy on a bulldozer.
They also looked forward at how conditions are changing, agencies are preparing and, ultimately, how we can apply lessons learned from those who have witnessed — and survived — a big blaze.
The Times' contest entry site with links to all articles and digital graphics is available at https://bit.ly/3cN9XLY.
Judges were David Beard, an editorial consultant and strategist who has worked with National Geographic, the Center for Public Integrity, the Pulitzer Prizes and the AP; Dr. Richard Cole, John Kerr distinguished professor and dean emeritus, Hussman School of Journalism and Media, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Suki Dardarian, Minneapolis Star Tribune senior managing editor & vice president; Noreen Gillespie, deputy managing editor for U.S. News at The Associated Press; and award-winning author Alex Kotlowitz.
Other Lee President’s Award winners this year in the category of "excellence in news" were:
- The Arizona Daily Star for its coverage of the surging number of Guatemalan migrants crossing through Southern Arizona.
- The Bismarck Tribune for photojournalist Mike McCleary’s yearlong documentation of the struggles of a local couple with crippling medical debt.
- The Casper Star-Tribune for special editions marking three historical anniversaries.
- The St. Louis Post-Dispatch for columnist Tony Messenger’s coverage about Missourians jailed, essentially, for being poor.
- The Times of Northwest Indiana for "The Region's Deadliest Roads" project that outlined, in the most detailed way possible, the circumstances, causes and human impact of 373 fatal crashes in the region that claimed 404 lives over five years.