Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival organizers are looking for artists of all ages to participate in the event’s new chalk art festival, and they also want elementary and middle school students to compete in the annual coloring contest.

This year’s Strawberry Festival is set for April 28 to 30 at the Santa Maria Fairpark, and the chalk art festival will allow artists to “bring strawberries to life right in front of festivalgoers’ eyes,” a Fairpark spokeswoman said.

Chalk artists each will be supplied with a 5-by-5-foot square of cement in front of the Convention Center and a box of professional chalk to create their masterpieces.

