Santa Maria veteran of World War II surprised with birthday parade
Santa Maria veteran of World War II surprised with birthday parade

Robert Pacheco, a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, got a surprise for his 93rd birthday Saturday when a parade of cars and motorcycles flowed by his Santa Maria home with flashing lights, honking horns, waves, posters and a sea of American flags.

The event was organized by the Welcome Home Military Heroes group based in Arroyo Grande.

“He has been isolating for many days, and this will definitely make Robert Pacheco and his family smile,” said an emailed invitation sent out by the organization.

And it did, as Pacheco sat in a lawn chair surrounded by family and friends and waved and returned salutes from some of the fellow veterans among the participants.

