You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Maria wine country to be featured on NBC Nightly News tonight
alert

Santa Maria wine country to be featured on NBC Nightly News tonight

  • Updated
Ostini NBC News
Buy Now

Hitching Post owner Bill Ostini is interviewed for an NBC News segment that will air tonight as part of the network's "Future of Travel" series. NBC Nightly News airs at 5:30 p.m. on KSBY channel 6.

 NBC News, Contributed

Santa Maria will be featured on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt tonight when Jacob Ward takes a look at how the wine country is offering incentives to lure Americans desperate for a getaway during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The segment is part of NBC News’ “Future of Travel” series, a networkwide exploration of the far-reaching and devastating impacts of the disease on domestic and global travel, the future of the industry and how companies are adapting to a new reality with changes to keep customers safe.

NBC Nightly News airs at 5:30 p.m. on KSBY channel 6.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News