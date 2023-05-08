Youngsters were getting straight to business Saturday at the Town Center mall.
The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce showcased its most recent Junior CEO class with a business launch event, where young entrepreneurs displayed their business acumen.
The Junior CEO program is a six-week digital business education course that teaches kids the basics of starting their own businesses.
The program was developed by the Visalia Chamber of Commerce and has been licensed to the Santa Maria Valley Chamber, which administers a local version of the program.
Local kids develop their own businesses throughout the six-week course, starting from an idea and moving all the way to a real-life kiosk serving real customers at the mall. Businesses mostly sell strawberry-based desserts or other strawberry-themed items.
On Saturday, local youths in the program were found serving shaved ice cones, Ube-based ice cream, strawberry-print accessories and even strawberry-flavored honey.