Santa Maria's mobile car washers push back against proposed regulations

A final vote and adoption of the ordinance will take place at the council's next meeting on April 6.

"The city is not trying to put anybody out of business. The goal is to have mobile commercial washers return to being mobile, not stationary on a street, which is what drives many of the complaints we receive," city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said in response to Tuesday's march.

While city officials said they performed extensive outreach to washers in recent months, many washers said they experienced little communication from the city about the coming changes.

"They need to sit down with us and amend this ordinance," said Chris Barajas, owner of California Detail Center and longtime member of the local mobile wash community. "The outreach months ago was not done with us. The only outreach these detailers received were fines, when they were told they were no longer allowed to wash on the street about a year ago."

One of the main issues with the ordinance, washers said, is the section prohibiting washers from operating on city streets, meaning they can only operate at people's homes or on private property with owner permission.

"That right there is almost impossible. Not every car can be done on private property," Barajas said. "If you go to an office and they’re parked on a street, you usually set up your cones for safety. But now if that building doesn’t allow for private parking, you’ve lost business."

The cost of new equipment to meet the regulations also could be prohibitive to washers. A 100-gallon tank system and mat needed to collect and transport dirty water can cost up to $1,200 for a simple system and $2,000 for one that is more advanced, Barajas said.