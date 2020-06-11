Santa Maria's Rancho Laguna Farms ups farmworker pay after protest

Rancho Laguna Farms in Santa Maria has raised farmworker pay from $1.90 to $2 per box of strawberries, after workers pushed for higher wages to help them through the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, workers are continuing to push for their goal of $2.15 per flat of berries, and are currently in discussions with farm owner Larry Ferini as well as berry company Driscoll's, which Rancho Laguna supplies.
The effort to improve the wages at Rancho Laguna began in April and has involved a 100-person strike on May 4, alleged retaliation by the grower, and after weeks of refusal by supervisors to discuss the request, assistance from local nonprofit Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE).
Farmworker Jose Luis Ramirez Carrera, who was allegedly fired by the farm in May, said he continually asked his supervisors to pass on requests for a raise, but that his requests were met with refusal even when he asked to meet with officials himself.
"We're asking them to be more considerate, that they pay us a little more per flat. In my opinion $2.15 at minimum is fair," said Carrera, speaking in Mixteco through a translator provided by CAUSE.
California farms have the option to pay workers, who are deemed "essential employees," either an hourly $13 minimum wage, or a certain amount per box of produce. While Rancho Laguna's rate per box meets minimum wage, workers argued they need more pay to feed their families and meet other expenses.
"This raise is about helping essential workers during this much-needed time," said CAUSE organizer Hazel Davalos.
Claire Wineman, president of the Grower-Shipper Association of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, said it is hard to pinpoint an average pay rate for farmworkers locally beyond the minimum wage, and said that growers have to take into account the challenges of the competitive market.
"Because of that, having competitive and stable compensation remains a high priority," Wineman said.
Farmworker Benito Torres, who participated in the May 4 strike, said that he and other workers were told by supervisors that if they didn't like the working conditions at the farm, they could leave. Farm officials then called the Sheriff's Office to respond to the strike, causing workers to feel intimidated and many to believe they were fired, Torres said through a translator.
"We felt intimidated, a lot of the workers were scared. But [the deputies] asked us if we were workers there and we said, 'Yes,' and they said, 'You're within your right to do this,'" Torres said.
Taking action
Following the strike and the arrival of sheriff's deputies, CAUSE organizers filed a report with the Agricultural Labor Relations Board claiming illegal retaliation by Rancho Laguna against striking workers, which is now under investigation.
Threats, punishment or retaliation against workers for wage-related complaints can result in a $10,000 fine for employers, according to the California Department of Industrial Relations.
Davalos said the farm's response to the strike resulted in some workers never receiving proper compensation, which needs to be remedied.
"Some workers came back, and some didn't," following the strike, Davalos said. “We definitely want to make clear that the case is regarding illegal retaliation. They’re actively working to see if they can reinstate the workers and pay them the lost wages for that day."
On May 28, CAUSE organized a petition signed by 75 Rancho Laguna workers asking Driscoll’s to hold their supplier accountable, which was offered to employees at Driscoll's Santa Maria location but ultimately rejected.
Last week, Driscoll's said in a statement that the company supports the workers’ choice to file a report with the board, but that they have no say in the situation.
“We are aware that a complaint related to a wage dispute involving one of our independent growers, Rancho Laguna Farms, has been filed with the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board. While Driscoll’s does not have a role or legal standing in this process, we are in communications with all parties involved,” the statement said.
After meeting with Driscoll’s President Soren Bjorn on May 30 but not hearing anything further for over a week, organizers on Tuesday presented 58,000 signatures from across the country asking Driscoll’s to step up.
The petition was accepted by Driscoll's staff.
