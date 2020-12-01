Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians treat Solvang Seniors

Sixty-two members of the Solvang Senior Center on Nov. 11 enjoyed a soul-warming meal hosted by loyal supporters TEAM Chumash and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

Adapting to the new COVID-19 guidelines and regulations, the Solvang Senior Center has looked for creative ways to continue to provide their members with a semblance of normalcy.

With the support of local restaurants, nonprofits and friends, the center has been able to safely continue this very important monthly social event by holding curbside pickup dinner nights.

Pulling up in its self-contained vehicle, TEAM Chumash set up right in front of the Solvang Senior Center and worked like a well-oiled machine, distributing dozens of prepackaged meals to smiling seniors.

Elegantly boxed and ready to go, each meal consisted of savory squash soup, tender grass-fed beef stew, carrots, peas and mashed potatoes. Individually wrapped delicate fruit pastries rounded out the mouth-watering meal.

TEAM Chumash delivered meals right to members' cars while center photographer Diane Olmsted snapped photos to memorialize the evening.

The dinner night was extra special as it fell on Veterans Day. We all were very pleased to be able to celebrate our veteran center members with this lovely meal.

Meeting the needs of our Valley seniors is always foremost in the center’s staff and board’s minds. This holds especially true during this uncertain time when we are not able to join together. Feeding the mind and spirit is just as important as feeding the body. These creative dinner nights help fulfill this part of our mission statement.