 Contributed, Nik Blaskovich

The Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic successfully renewed its national accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) for a fourth time, following stringent review of its care and services.

According to tribal officials, the clinic is the only primary care facility in Santa Barbara County to attain the accreditation — a process that requires ongoing self-evaluation, peer review and education to continuously improve its care and services.

An organization also is required to go through a rigorous on-site survey every three years, conducted by AAAHC surveyors who are also health care professionals.

