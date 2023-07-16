The Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden and IRL Arts Foundation have teamed up to present inaugural film screening series, “Summer Saturday Movie Nights,” beginning Saturday, July 29.

The film lineup features a carefully curated selection of documentaries that shed light on the challenges and triumphs within our food system.

“Community-driven events that inspire and educate are the primary focus of IRL Arts Foundation, so we are so excited to team up with the SYV Botanic Garden on these movie nights,” said Katie Smith-Adair, co-founder of the IRL Arts Foundation. “These films all offer the chance for viewers to get a greater understanding of our food systems and to hear the stories of the people who are fighting for sustainable solutions to the problems we face."

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

