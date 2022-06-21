Locals gathered at Solvang Park on Saturday afternoon as part of number of events held across the county celebrating Juneteenth National Independence Day — a federal holiday established in 2021 that commemorates the emancipation of the last enslaved African Americans in 1865.
Solvang's third annual event was presented by Madi’s Treasure Box, a nonprofit thought up by elementary school student Madi Wilson, who at the age of 8 envisioned a more inclusive world with the debut of skin tone crayon colors. Her line of multicultural products aims to promote literacy and inclusion in schools and libraries across America.
"At a time of great discord throughout the world, I'm pleased that in this community, Madi, along with the help of our wonderful sponsors, was able to make her vision a reality," said local resident and activist Vashti Wilson, CEO of Madi’s Treasure Box and mother to Madi.
"Juneteenth is a time for great food, joy and laughter as we honor the freedoms long overdue to our enslaved African American ancestors," she added.
The family-friendly celebration featured live music by local artists, dancing and a kids' zone that included a special performance and storytime by Princess Tiana from "The Princess and the Frog."
Former owner of Rideau Winery and Vineyard in Solvang, Iris Duplantier Rideau — the first Black female winemaker in the United States — was also honored with words, and her new book "From WHITE to BLACK: One Life Between Two Worlds" was made available for purchase.
Attendees enjoyed a preordered Southern cuisine picnic-style dinner prepared by event co-sponsor High on the Hog Catering while local musician Talitha Gabrielle sang a trio of songs, including her single "Pretty Bird."
Erica Flores, communications and development director of Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People, event co-sponsor, applauded Madi’s Treasure Box, both for the success of the event and for fostering togetherness.
"The featured guests, performers, children’s activities and decadent Southern-inspired meal was thoughtfully curated, each detail intentional," Flores said. “Madi’s Treasure Box continues to inspire us to nurture a community of belonging."
Flores noted that the annual holiday represents PHP's mission to cultivate a community where every person is respected, connected and affirmed.
"It is a day to celebrate and to promote awareness and to keep moving forward toward lasting change,” she said.
Juneteenth in Solvang Park was also sponsored by Rideau Winery, Visit SYV and Dunn School.