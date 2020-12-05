You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Ynez Valley Clean Team reassembles, fills 20 bags of trash

Santa Ynez Valley Clean Team reassembles, fills 20 bags of trash

Santa Ynez Valley Clean Team December

The Santa Ynez Valley Clean Team on Nov. 26 and 27 picked up 22 bags of litter along Route 246, headed west. Shown is the contents of 18 bags. 

 Photo by William F. Connell

The Santa Ynez Valley Clean Team has resumed its work to clear local roadways of debris and litter after a summertime break, which local resident and group organizer Bill Connell said has required sweeping efforts to play catch-up.

With the assistance of 12 community members, Connell reported that on Nov. 26 and 27, cleanup of Route 246, headed west and starting at Brick Barn Winery, required 22 hours of labor, resulting in 20 bags filled with trash.

"Shocking abuse of a roadway," Connell described, "and the heaviest trash load we have ever encountered. Special apologies to two new recruits. You saw the worst — please return."

Every Saturday through December, the group will meet and clean various stretches of roadways for an hour, starting at 8 a.m. All local adults are invited to join.

  • Dec. 5: Armour Ranch Road at Santa Ynez River Crossing and up to the Highway 246 and Highway 154 roundabout;
  • Dec. 12: Santa Rosa Road. Meet at Mosby Winery at the end of Avenue of the Flags;
  • Dec. 19: Figueroa Mountain Road. Meet at Highway 154 and Figueroa Mountain Road;
  • Dec. 26: Baseline Road in both directions. Meet at Baseline and Mora.

The Clean Team supplies the bags, gloves and pickers.

Additional dates will be announced.

For more information, contact Bill Connell at wconnell@connellandersen.com

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News