The Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series will celebrate its 41st season with a Valentine's Day-themed performance by San Francisco Opera pianist John Churchwell at 5 p.m. Feb. 12 and a second performance by special guest and Grammy Award-winning violinist Johnny Gandelsman at 7 p.m. Feb. 16.
Both performances will take place at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Church in Los Olivos.
Churchwell, the head of music for the San Francisco Opera and a faculty member at the Music Academy of the West, will present a repertoire of love songs and dances, themed "An Evening of Lieberslieder" on Feb. 12.
The romantic program also will feature two rising stars from the San Francisco Opera — soprano Esther Tonea and tenor Victor Cardamone, along with guest pianist Robert Cassidy, the SYV Concert Series' artistic director.
The concert will spotlight pieces from musician Brahms, a solo vocal piece — or arias — and a duet from the classical opera "Roméo et Juliette" by Gounod. The artists will conclude with some of their favorite love songs from different genres.
“We present this concert series to enrich lives through the exquisite beauty of masterworks performed by brilliant musicians," Cassidy said. "We invite you to join us for one or all of the upcoming performances.”
Four days later, Gandelsman will take the stage to present several works from "This is America," an anthology project that he said was inspired in response to the turbulent times felt by many since 2020.
"This is America" is a musical collection of commissioned original pieces written by 20 American composers, a program spokeswoman said.
“Each composition in the anthology reflects on the current state of American society in a personal and intimate way, looking through an unflinching lens at universal topics like separation, loneliness, hope and love,” Gandelsman explained.
Gandelsman will also perform one or two works by Bach, the spokeswoman noted.
About the artists
Churchwell has served as the assistant conductor for the Metropolitan Opera and San Francisco Opera, and has worked on over 125 productions with conductors such as James Levine, Nicola Luisotti and Sir Charles Mackerras.
Churchwell also serves as the director of music at the Music Academy of the West Summer Festival, a prestigious school for classical instrumental and vocal artists to train for significant careers in music.
Adler Fellows with the San Francisco Opera, Tonea and Cardamone have performed with opera companies around the United States and as soloists with symphonies and in recitals.
Cassidy is a respected solo pianist and professional collaborator who works with renowned artists including violist Richard O’Neill, cellist Ani Aznavoorian and soprano Isabel Bayrakdarian.
Gandelsman is a founding member of the influential Brooklyn Rider Quartet, a member of Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble and a soloist. He frequently collaborates with luminaries from many musical genres, including Bela Fleck, Abigail Washington, Anne Sofie von Otter, Rhiannon Giddens, Bono, Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Ma.
Gandelsman also is a Grammy Award-winning producer through his label, Circle Records, and has produced his own solo albums.