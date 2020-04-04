Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Auxiliary extends scholarship deadline to April 17

Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Auxiliary extends scholarship deadline to April 17

The 2020 Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital scholarship program deadline has been extended to Friday, April 17 due to recent school closures, according to a spokeswoman for Cottage.

Santa Ynez Valley residents pursuing studies and careers in a healthcare or a medical-related field are eligible to apply for a number of scholarships valued at $3,000 that will be awarded by the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Auxiliary and The Ann Bertero Scholarship Fund and the Jean Pack Scholarship Fund administered by the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation.

Scholarship applicants must meet the following requirements: currently reside in the Santa Ynez Valley, currently in or planning to enter the health or medical-related fields and have a letter of acceptance to an accredited college or university; submitted a one-page typed essay articulating academic goals and future professional plans; and provide at least one letter from a volunteer supervisor verifying community service.

High school applicants must have a minimum 3.5 GPA, and current college enrollees/ applicants must have a minimum 3.0 GPA.

Applications received after April 17 (postmark date) will not be accepted. Scholarship winners will be contacted by May. 

The scholarship application form and complete instructions can be accessed at www.cottagehealth.org/syvch 

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

