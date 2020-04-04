Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Auxiliary extends scholarship deadline to April 17

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 2020 Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital scholarship program deadline has been extended to Friday, April 17 due to recent school closures, according to a spokeswoman for Cottage.

Santa Ynez Valley residents pursuing studies and careers in a healthcare or a medical-related field are eligible to apply for a number of scholarships valued at $3,000 that will be awarded by the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Auxiliary and The Ann Bertero Scholarship Fund and the Jean Pack Scholarship Fund administered by the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation.

Scholarship applicants must meet the following requirements: currently reside in the Santa Ynez Valley, currently in or planning to enter the health or medical-related fields and have a letter of acceptance to an accredited college or university; submitted a one-page typed essay articulating academic goals and future professional plans; and provide at least one letter from a volunteer supervisor verifying community service.

+6 Central Coast doctors conserve medical equipment as they worry about increased demand As coronavirus cases rise in Santa Barbara County, medical professionals are using — and in some cases, reusing — increasing amounts of personal protective equipment to prevent contracting the virus while preparing for patient surges.

High school applicants must have a minimum 3.5 GPA, and current college enrollees/ applicants must have a minimum 3.0 GPA.