Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital staff among those receiving COVID-19 vaccines

Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital frontline workers are among those first priority staff from all Cottage hospitals receiving COVID-19 vaccines at provider site Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. 

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is enrolled in the California COVID-19 vaccination program and was approved as a provider site to receive COVID-19 vaccine shipments, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

Due to vaccine storage requirements, frontline staff from Cottage facilities currently are receiving vaccinations in one central location at the Santa Barbara hospital.

As additional vaccines arrive, more vaccine clinic locations will be offered for staff convenience, the spokeswoman said.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

