The Solvang Library will reopen in-person services on Tuesday. 

Both Buellton and Solvang libraries are set to reopen in-person services Tuesday, Feb. 22, after a six-week closure due to a spike in COVID cases across the county.

As the daily case rate continues to tumble based on statistics from the Public Health Department, the city of Goleta on Wednesday announced its reopening of city facilities that include the Goleta, Buellton and Solvang library branches.

While welcoming back the public, community members are being asked to stay home if presenting any COVID-19 symptoms, and to continue wearing face coverings while indoors if unvaccinated. 

Posted hours of operation for all three branches are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

For branch-specific questions, contact the Goleta Valley Library at 805-964-7878, the Buellton Library at 805-688-3115, or the Solvang Library at 805-688-4214.

