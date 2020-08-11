Santa Ynez Valley, Lompoc YMCAs kick off full-time care while campuses remain closed

Instead of heading back to school campuses for the new academic year, some K-8 students will be heading to their local YMCA.
On Aug. 12, Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA will welcome students to full-time child care programming that will run through June 3, 2021. And on Aug. 17, the Lompoc YMCA will follow suit, opening its doors to full-time care through the academic year.
The five-day-a-week program will cost $205 per week, with financial assistance available upon request.
Due to Gov. Gavin Newsom's July 17 pandemic plan restricting in-person learning at public, private and charter schools located in counties on the state's COVID-19 monitoring list— including Santa Barbara County — distance learning has been ordered until further notice.
As a result, local youth organizations like the YMCA and the Santa Barbara County Boys & Girls Clubs have pivoted from their typical after-school care model to adopt full-day programming as a way to meet the needs of the community.
Thomas Speidel, regional executive director for the Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA and Lompoc Family YMCA, said given the constantly changing climate, he believes the organization's new offerings will help lighten the load for both parents and educators.
Programming will include academic support for remote learning, healthy eating and physical activity, sports and recreation, along with science, technology, engineering and math projects.
"Hopefully with the Y, we can help fill the gaps," said Speidel, pointing to the challenges involved in facilitating a new distance-learning model.
The YMCA began providing child care services to children of essential workers at the Lompoc and Santa Ynez Valley branches in late March and early May before offering summer camp programming to the community at large in early June.
Those time periods afforded Speidel and his staff the time to create a safe environment that meets Santa Barbara County Public Health Department's COVID-19 health standards.
Safety measures at the YMCA include a 14-to-1 child-to-caretaker ratio, hand-washing, social distancing, and screening children and adults for COVID-19 symptoms.
"We want [kids] to be safe, and we want them to have fun at the same time," said Speidel, noting that summertime programming ended Aug. 7, and first-come, first-serve registration for full-time, year-round programming began Aug. 6. "We have pretty high expectations of how we run things. Our branches have had no cases of COVID."
A notable aspect of the YMCA's COVID-safe summertime program, Speidel said, was welcoming educational vendors like Zoo to You to YMCA sites instead of having children travel to vendors by bus, something they plan to continue.
"They were all coming to us. It worked really well," Speidel said. "We got a lot of positive feedback from parents over the summer."
Year-round program
In order to meet health regulations and more effectively assist children with remote learning that includes scheduled Zoom classes, local YMCA branches only will offer full-time licensed child care this school year.
No part-time programming will be available, according to Speidel.
The Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA will provide full-day care at two locations: Santa Ynez Elementary School's modular classrooms, starting Aug. 14, and the main Santa Ynez branch, located at 900 N. Refugio Road, starting Aug. 12. Both locations will run programming from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Lompoc YMCA will launch its own full-year program Aug. 17 and offer A.S.E.S. programs to the community at La Honda, La Canada and Clarence Ruth elementary schools.
To offset the $205 weekly cost of the program, Speidel said the organization is working with grants to ease the financial burden for families.
"We're doing all we can to help," he said.
Public schools in the Santa Ynez Valley are planning for a mid-August start date, with modifications as needed to address changes at federal and state levels regarding the COVID-19 health crisis.
Lompoc Unified School District has moved the start date for the 2020-21 school year back to Aug. 17, and the district will open the new year by utilizing a distance learning model for all students, LUSD officials announced Friday.
Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.
