Santa Ynez Valley, Lompoc YMCAs kick off full-time care while campuses remain closed

Instead of heading back to school campuses for the new academic year, some K-8 students will be heading to their local YMCA.

On Aug. 12, Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA will welcome students to full-time child care programming that will run through June 3, 2021. And on Aug. 17, the Lompoc YMCA will follow suit, opening its doors to full-time care through the academic year.

The five-day-a-week program will cost $205 per week, with financial assistance available upon request.

Due to Gov. Gavin Newsom's July 17 pandemic plan restricting in-person learning at public, private and charter schools located in counties on the state's COVID-19 monitoring list— including Santa Barbara County — distance learning has been ordered until further notice.

As a result, local youth organizations like the YMCA and the Santa Barbara County Boys & Girls Clubs have pivoted from their typical after-school care model to adopt full-day programming as a way to meet the needs of the community.