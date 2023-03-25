Santa Ynez Valley Open Streets' inaugural event will make its debut in Buellton on Sunday, May 21 when a mile stretch of the town's Avenue of Flags will temporarily become a car-free space, open to pedestrians and bikers to enjoy.
The event will include street music, family-friendly physical fitness activities, and wellness-themed activities hosted by local businesses and organizations, according to event organizers.
"We’re incredibly excited to bring this event to the Santa Ynez Valley,” said Valerie Kissell, chief executive officer, People Helping People and the fiscal sponsor for the HEAL Coalition.
HEAL is an acronym for "Healthy Eating Active Living Coalition," a Santa Ynez Valley-based nonprofit hosting the Open Streets event.
For one day, the city will shut down a mile-long section running from Damasa Street to State Route 246 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and open it to family-friendly fun.
Organizers say they anticipate more than 2,000 people will attend the inaugural event, which also coincides with Santa Barbara County's "CycleMAYnia," a campaign adopted during National Bike Month.
The regional celebration reaches thousands of cyclists and community members throughout the month of May as part of a safety initiative led by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) Traffic Solutions division.
“While our streets and roads often prioritize motorized vehicles, Open Streets events remind us that our streets and roads are public spaces that can be repurposed to promote active transportation, such as walking and biking," said event supporter 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann. "These public spaces can also bring people together to celebrate and showcase all the great things that promote health and wellness."
Those interested in becoming a sponsor or participating as a vendor in Open Streets are encouraged to find information on the Santa Ynez Valley Open Streets website at www.syvopenstreets.com, or contact Zohe Felici at zohe@felicievents.com or 805-895-3402.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.