Photos: Lompoc streets are opened to encourage healthy and active lifestyles
A popular attraction at Ocean Avenue and H Street during Lompoc's Open Streets event in August 2018 was a large plastic ball donated to the Lompoc Flower Festival by a festival vendor.

 Frank Cowan, Contributor

Santa Ynez Valley will debut its first Open Streets community event next year along a section of downtown Buellton that will close to vehicle traffic for a day, encouraging residents to get out and get active.

The inaugural event, hosted by the Santa Ynez Valley Healthy Eating Active Living Coalition (HEAL) in cooperation with several community partners, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30.

During the event, nearly one mile of Avenue of Flags in Buellton will be closed off to motor vehicles from Damasa Street to State Route 246.

