Makers at Community Clayworks produce 300 handmade bowls soon to contain various soups at the inaugural Empty Bowls fundraising event slated for Nov. 11 at SYV Community Kitchen in St. Mark's.

 Contributed

Three-hundred handmade bowls crafted by local artists are ready to serve at Community Clayworks inaugural Empty Bowls fundraiser slated for Friday, Nov. 11 at St. Mark's Church SYV Community Kitchen in Los Olivos.

Attendees are invited to select a unique, hand-made bowl and enjoy a simple dinner of soup and bread while helping to raise awareness and help to address food insecurity in the community, said event co-organizer Veronica Medina, owner of Community Clayworks.

All proceeds from the event benefit the food distribution program run by Bethania Lutheran Church in Solvang, Medina said.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

