Hundreds turned out Saturday for the SYV Pride Parade where participants donning rainbow-colored attire held signs and banners endorsing the event's moniker "Equality without Exception" made their way through downtown Solvang.
The afternoon celebration — held in recognition of June as Pride month which acknowledges the impact LGBTQ+ people have had in the world — marked Santa Ynez Valley's second such event, with 2022 being the town's inaugural.
Event organizers Santa Ynez Valley Pride explained that this year's theme, "Equality without Exception," is a stance that "we believe that there are no qualifiers for equality and that we all are deserving of love, respect and dignity, exactly as we are, without exception."