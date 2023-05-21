The 2023 Santa Ynez Valley Summer Classic is set for Saturday, June 24, when guests will have a chance to dine, sip, and support service projects that benefit the Santa Ynez Valley and larger Santa Barbara County region.
The lively outdoor gathering will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Mark's-in-the Valley, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., in Los Olivos.
The evening begins with appetizers, a glass of local wine, and live entertainment by Dewey Roberts.
Ahead of a live auction event, guests will also have the opportunity to bid on silent auction items that include a variety of lifestyle packages and items donated by local businesses.
An event spokesperson noted that past live auction offerings have included vacation packages, art, and rare wines.
Proceeds from the event benefit St. Mark's on-site preschool program, the annual Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series, which hosts world-class musicians, and the Santa Ynez Valley Community Kitchen — a food hub that addresses food insecurity through teaching and training, food recovery, supporting microeconomic culinary projects, and charitable feeding on and off-site in collaboration with area organizations and individuals.