The 2023 Santa Ynez Valley Summer Classic is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at St. Mark's-in-the Valley in Los Olivos.

The 2023 Santa Ynez Valley Summer Classic is set for Saturday, June 24, when guests will have a chance to dine, sip, and support service projects that benefit the Santa Ynez Valley and larger Santa Barbara County region. 

The lively outdoor gathering will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Mark's-in-the Valley, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., in Los Olivos.

The evening begins with appetizers, a glass of local wine, and live entertainment by Dewey Roberts.

 

