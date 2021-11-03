Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7139 will host a Veterans Day program at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall to honor those who have served in the military.
The program, open to the public, will take place inside the Veterans Hall Large Hall and include an American Legion flag-raising ceremony, songs by the Santa Ynez Valley Chorale and Santa Ynez Valley High School band, and guest speakers from Vandenberg Space Force Base and Post 7139. A luncheon in the American Legion wing will follow the program.
On Monday, Nov. 13, an inaugural Santa Ynez Salute to Veterans program will take place at 11 a.m., starting with a patriotic parade through downtown Santa Ynez. The parade will kick off at the Maverick Saloon on Sagunto Street and travel to the Red Barn Restaurant and loop around the town before returning to its starting point. The event is sponsored by the Santa Barbara Veterans Foundation and the SYV Elks Lodge.
Entrants include the local American Legion chapter, Chumash color guards and grand marshal Henning Hansen riding in a patriotic car. Also joining the procession will be disabled Vietnam War veterans, Flat Fender Club Jeeps, Jim Kunkle and three World War II veterans, Daughters of the American Revolution, local Boy Scouts of America troop, an SYV Elk's float and patriotic motorcycle riders.
The program also will include the national anthem, a military aircraft flyover, Pledge of Allegiance, military guest speakers, music bands and a pin-up girl contest.