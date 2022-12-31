Renowned Central Coast meteorologist Rea Strange told me countless times that when the westerlies (upper-air westerly winds) develop across the Pacific they are a sure sign of a prolonged wet pattern for California.
The longer-range models show this condition persisting into the first week of January with periods of gale-force southerly winds and moderate to heavy rain. The NWS Los Angeles office predicts 4 and 8 inches with higher amounts in the mountains of accumulated precipitation by Thursday for most Central Coast locations.
A 997 millibar low-pressure system and associated cold front will produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph with gusts 45 mph) southerly winds and rain on Saturday morning and afternoon. The winds will shift out of the northwest by Saturday evening, and the rain will turn to showers, ending by Sunday morning.
Total rainfall amounts should range between 1.5 and 2.5 inches. Temperatures will remain mild, with the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) dropping to the mid-40s while the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) are in the low-50s.
Daytime highs will range between the high-50s and low-60s throughout the Central Coast.
New Year's Day will see fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds and partly cloudy skies.
The mid to high-level clouds will increase on Monday morning as a warm front approaches from the west, followed by a cold front on Monday afternoon and night. This system will create strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) southerly winds and rain.
The rain will turn to showers by Tuesday morning, ending Tuesday afternoon.
An intense storm is expected to develop off the California coastline on Wednesday. This predicted storm is five days out; consequently, chances are that the models will change quite a bit.
However, this system could produce one of the strongest southerly wind events I have seen since the early 1990s. Along with the winds will be moderate to heavy rain on Wednesday into Thursday.
Friday and next Saturday will see a break in the weather.
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
53/60 46/57 38/56 44/59 47/59 48/57 47/56 46/57
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
46/60 43/58 33/58 39/60 42/60 42/59 43/59 42/58
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
52/61 46/58 41/57 45/60 47/60 48/59 46/58 47/59
Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 57 degrees through Friday.
A series of storms will generate rough oceanographic conditions this week.
An 8- to 10-foot westerly (270-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 13- to 15-second period) is expected along our coastline on Saturday, increasing to 13- to 15-feet (with an 8- to 14-second period) on Sunday.
Combined with this westerly swell will be 5- to 7-foot southerly (180-degree, shallow-water) seas on Saturday and northwesterly (310-degree, shallow-water) seas on Sunday.
A 7- to 9-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 14-second period) will develop along our coastline on Monday, increasing to 10- to 12-feet (with a 14- to 16-second period) on Tuesday.
Increasing southerly winds will generate high southerly seas on Wednesday, followed by a 12- to 14-foot westerly (275-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 16-second period) on Thursday into Friday.
This Date in Weather History (Dec. 31):
1880 - The temperature at Charlotte, NC, plunged to an all-time record cold reading of 5 degrees below zero, a record which was equaled on the 21st of January in 1985. (The Weather Channel)
1989 - Extreme cold continued across northern Maine. Milo ME was the cold spot in the nation with a morning low of 38 degrees below zero, and the low of 31 degrees below zero at Caribou ME was a December record for that location.
Freezing rain spread across much of Lower Michigan, knocking out electrical power to 1.9 million customers in southeastern Lower Michigan. (Storm Data)
John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.