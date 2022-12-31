Renowned Central Coast meteorologist Rea Strange told me countless times that when the westerlies (upper-air westerly winds) develop across the Pacific they are a sure sign of a prolonged wet pattern for California.

The longer-range models show this condition persisting into the first week of January with periods of gale-force southerly winds and moderate to heavy rain. The NWS Los Angeles office predicts 4 and 8 inches with higher amounts in the mountains of accumulated precipitation by Thursday for most Central Coast locations.  

A 997 millibar low-pressure system and associated cold front will produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph with gusts 45 mph) southerly winds and rain on Saturday morning and afternoon. The winds will shift out of the northwest by Saturday evening, and the rain will turn to showers, ending by Sunday morning.

John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&amp;E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

