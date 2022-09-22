What was to be Lompoc's inaugural music festival this weekend was postponed Wednesday due to "unforeseen circumstances," an announcement posted by event organizers to Facebook read.
"We thank you for your continued support and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience that may be experienced as a result of this event postponement," the announcement said.
The music festival, which was set to take place Saturday at Ryon Memorial Park, was to feature a sizeable lineup of musical performances by industry-established musicians.
The announcement stated that ticketholders were contacted directly and advised of plans that all tickets would be honored for the new festival date — a date which has been estimated as March 2023.
In response to the announcement, a ticket holder posted to Facebook a screenshot of an email from event organizers that described the festival's postponement as unavoidable.
"I sincerely apologize that the event must be postponed due to unavoidable circumstances and certain security/safety requirements that could not be met at this time," the email read.
City officials issued a statement that organizers were good to go on the City's end and that postponement of the festival was purely their own decision.
"The Lompoc Music Festival scheduled for this coming weekend and recently postponed by organizers had acquired the necessary permits and approvals from the City of Lompoc to move forward," City officials stated.
"The city was looking forward along with the community to this inaugural event, and is disappointed to learn of the postponement. We look forward to supporting the Lompoc Music Festival when a new date is scheduled."
Organizers also explained to ticketholders that no refunds would be issued and that all tickets would instead be transferred to a new festival date in 2023.
"The good news is we have already begun planning for next year so please plan to join us in March 2023," the email stated, noting that ticketholders can expect an email update in the coming weeks.
The event was promoted by local resident Darrell Tullis.
Organizers could not be reached for further comment.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.