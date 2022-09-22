092222 Ryon Park

Lompoc's inaugural music festival set to take place Saturday at Ryon Park was postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances," and tentatively rescheduled for March 2023. 

 Courtesy, City of Lompoc

What was to be Lompoc's inaugural music festival this weekend was postponed Wednesday due to "unforeseen circumstances," an announcement posted by event organizers to Facebook read. 

"We thank you for your continued support and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience that may be experienced as a result of this event postponement," the announcement said.

The music festival, which was set to take place Saturday at Ryon Memorial Park, was to feature a sizeable lineup of musical performances by industry-established musicians.

