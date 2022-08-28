Savie Health free clinic in Lompoc recently added behavioral health care to its list of services that benefit individuals without health insurance.
The clinic, which opened in June at 1111 E. Ocean Ave., is now providing access to Savie Health’s licensed clinical social workers who offer resources and referrals to patients experiencing challenges that may include housing, food insecurity, access to child care, etc.
Patients can inquire about new services by calling the clinic at 805-743-4776 and leaving a voicemail with contact information, or by visiting the clinic during hours of operation — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.