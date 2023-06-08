Savie Health in Lompoc welcomes two new board members, Yasmin Dawson and Michael Dixon, who will provide further guidance and oversight of the nonprofit's operations and finances.
The clinic offers free medical, behavioral health, dental and vision care to uninsured adults in Santa Barbara County.
Dawson is a co-founder and president of Collective Cultures Creating Change (C4) — a coalition committed to equity and peace that works to unify the community by working with local leaders and individuals, and a past recipient of the Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize for her role as organizer of the March for Marlon in 2019 in honor of Marlon Brumfield. Brumfield was a U.S. Army soldier shot and killed while visiting home in Lompoc.
Dawson is also president of the Islamic Center of Lompoc; a member of both the Santa Maria and Lompoc Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP); and a member of the local Democratic club.
She received the Santa Barbara County Action Network’s North County “Looking Forward” award in 2021, and previously served as a volunteer for the North County Rape Crisis Center.
Dixon, a licensed clinical social worker and manager of the Behavioral Health Program at Lompoc Health, North H Center, has extensive experience working with patients in crisis, having worked on the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness' crisis team from 2014 to 2021.
He previously worked in Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s Case Management Department, assisting with discharge planning, care coordination, therapeutic intervention, and staff education on mental health.
To learn more about Savie Health or to volunteer or donate, visit saviehealth.org.