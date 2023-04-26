Savie Health medical clinic in Lompoc is now offering a limited range of women's health care services for those without health insurance.
Cost-free women's health care services include breast and cervical cancer screenings, and treatment for women's health issues related to menopause and heart disease are available.
According to the clinic's executive director, Eryn Shugart, the organization is working on adding additional women’s health services in the near future.
"Savie Health was founded with a focus on prevention of disease. Adding these new care options will expand our capacity to do so," she said.
Savie Health provides free medical, behavioral health, dental and vision care to uninsured adults in Santa Barbara County.
Other services offered include primary medical care, chronic disease management for diabetes and hypertension, flu and strep tests, children’s health screenings, x-rays, minor cyst and skin tag removal, mental health and counseling services, and referrals to community resources.
The clinic also offers telehealth visits for all patients to reduce the need for travel from communities outside of Lompoc for follow-up appointments or behavioral health care, and to minimize time away from work.
Telehealth appointments can be conducted via cellphone.
Savie Health is located at 1111 E. Ocean Ave. Suite 2, Lompoc. Clinic hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To learn more about Savie Health’s services or to volunteer or donate, visit saviehealth.org.
Appointments can be made by calling 805-743-4776. Hablamos Español.