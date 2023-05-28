Put the Unocal Event Center on your must-do list for the holidays this year.

The Santa Maria Elks Recreation Committee (Elks Rec) is bringing back two holiday favorites – Haunted Halloween and Christmas in the Country.

“These two events were created as a result of COVID. They started as drive-thru events that were safe for people to do during the pandemic,” said Elks Rec Chief Operations Officer Tina Tonascia. “Halloween Haunted Hills will return in October and Christmas in the Country will be back in November and December. We’re excited to be able to bring both events back with expanded features.

