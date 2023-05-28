Put the Unocal Event Center on your must-do list for the holidays this year.
The Santa Maria Elks Recreation Committee (Elks Rec) is bringing back two holiday favorites – Haunted Halloween and Christmas in the Country.
“These two events were created as a result of COVID. They started as drive-thru events that were safe for people to do during the pandemic,” said Elks Rec Chief Operations Officer Tina Tonascia. “Halloween Haunted Hills will return in October and Christmas in the Country will be back in November and December. We’re excited to be able to bring both events back with expanded features.
“Both are great, fun things to do with the family and all the money we raise helps groups in our community through our ‘give back’ program.”
Halloween Haunted Hills
Haunted Hills – Drive-Thru If You Dare!
That’s how the Elks explain their modern version of a cowboy haunted house.
It’s a drive-thru haunted Unocal Event Center with ghoulies and ghosties and all sorts of scary creatures in fear-inducing scenes with eerie sounds and scary interactions spread through the grounds for what the Elks promise will be a truly terrifying night.
“If you’re looking for a good Halloween scare, this is the place to go,” said Elks Rec President Peter Sterling. “It’s a true Halloween adventure that’s not for the faint-hearted –and we recommend that you don’t bring young children or pets.”
“It’s a fun time and helps local groups,” said Tonascia. “Last year it helped us donate money to the Pioneer Valley High cheerleaders, the Orcutt Academy cheerleaders, the Black Student Union, PLAY (the People for Leisure and Youth), and the Antlers group at the Elks Lodge.
Haunted Hills, produced in collaboration with the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, will be open on weekends in October.
Christmas in the Country
Christmas in the Country returns for the fourth year and promises to be “A truly magical drive-thru experience,” according to Tonascia.
The first Christmas in the Country was produced in time for Christmas 2020, as what the Elks call a new holiday tradition produced in conjunction with the city’s Recreation and Parks Department.
The Event Center is decorated with Christmas scenes created by the Elks, schools, local businesses, and families.
Christmas in the Country kicks off the day after Thanksgiving this year and runs weekends through Christmas Eve.
It includes 3.1 miles of Christmas lights, a snow tunnel (with real snow), and live camels in their own City of Bethlehem.
Local businesses are encouraged to put up their own displays (no charge).
While visiting the Christmas show families can also drop off letters to Santa at Santa’s Mailbox. Make sure you provide your name and address because the Elks guarantee that Santa will respond to each letter.
After last year’s Christmas in the Country, Elks Rec was able to give back to a number of local schools and non-profits.
The Christmas show includes “Stuff the Stocking” to bring awareness to pediatric cancer. All stocking proceeds go to the Golden Circle of Champions program devoted to raising awareness of childhood cancer and providing financial support to local families as a child battles cancer.
If you want more information on either event or would like to participate in "Christmas in the Country", there are still many options for displays, sponsorships, donations, and volunteers.
Contact Elks Recreation by phone at (805) 925-4125 or by email at elksrodeo@elksrec.com for more information.
Regular updates and more details are also available on the Elks Recreation website at elksrec.com.