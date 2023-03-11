Unlike the previous storms where the jet stream came out of Canada and flowed southward toward California, bringing a frigid airmass and snow levels down to 1,000 feet, the upper-level winds are now flowing out of the southwest from Hawaii (Pineapple Express/Atmospheric River) and raised snow levels to near 10,000 feet.
Consequently flooding, especially in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountain range and the Northern California coastal mountains, occurred on Friday as relatively warm rain melted a significant amount of the near record-breaking snowpack from the previous frigid low-pressure systems.
Scattered rain showers will continue through Saturday with mild temperatures.
Overnight lows will drop to the low-50s, with highs in the mid-60s throughout the Central Coast. Total rainfall amounts on Saturday should range between 0.25 and 0.50 of an inch throughout northern Santa Barbara County.
A break in the rain is expected on Sunday into Monday under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain mild.
A 997 millibar low-pressure system and the associated cold front will tap into a stream of subtropical moisture as it moves southward through the Central Coast on Tuesday with moderate gale-force to fresh-gale force (32 to 46 mph with gusts to 55 mph) southerly winds and heavy rain.
Rain will turn to rain showers on Wednesday morning, ending by Wednesday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts are forecast to range between 2 and 3 inches, with higher amounts along the southerly-facing slopes of the coastal mountains.
Snow levels are indicated to be at 8,000 feet.
Dry weather is expected from Thursday through Friday.
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
52/63 52/66 49/67 52/62 48/62 44/64 43/67 41/68
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
51/63 50/66 44/66 47/61 43/62 40/63 37/66 38/66
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
52/63 51/64 49/65 51/61 48/61 43/62 42/67 42/67
A northernly flowing current will bring a warmer body of seawater to our coastline. Seawater temperatures will range between 53 and 55 degrees through Sunday, increasing to 55 to 57 degrees on Monday into Wednesday.
A 5- to 7-foot westerly (275-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 16-
second period) is expected along our coastline on Saturday through Sunday, decreasing to 4- to 6-feet (with an 8- to 14-second period) on Monday.
Increasing southerly winds along the California coastline will generate 10- to 12-foot southerly (180-degree, shallow-water) seas (with a 3- to 7-second period) on Tuesday through Wednesday.
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 12-second period) is expected along our coastline on Friday.
This Date in Weather History (Feb. 25):
1911 - Tamarack, Calif., reported 451 inches of snow on the ground, a record for the U.S. (David Ludlum)
2006 - Phoenix's record run for dry days finally ends at 143 days. The last measured rain fell on Oct. 18, 2005. Not only did the rain break the dry spell, the 1.40 inches that fell was a record amount for the date.
2020 - An occluded front produced periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms yesterday afternoon. Shell Beach at Effie's place recorded the most precipitation at 2.63 inches.
John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.