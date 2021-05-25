The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has awarded college scholarships totaling more than $8 million to 2,247 Santa Barbara County students for the 2021-22 academic year.
Recipients were notified of their awards on Saturday, May 15.
Of the $8,023,167 awarded this year, $3,614,836 will help support 1,195 students in North County communities, and $4,267,131 will help support 1,026 students in South County communities.
Scholarship awards for undergraduate students average $3,185. Overall (for both graduate and undergraduate students), awards average $3,570.
Scholarships can be used for college, graduate, and vocational studies, including law school and medical school.
“The Scholarship Foundation dug deep and funded nearly every eligible applicant this year, a first for our organization. In light of the widespread economic hardship evident in our community, we were determined to expand the percentage of applicants who would receive scholarships. We are proud of our efforts to help students and families throughout Santa Barbara County,” said Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Barbara Robertson.
“We are pleased to offer financial assistance to these deserving students, especially this year,” said Scholarship Foundation Board Chair Christie Glanville. “We thank the many generous donors who make these scholarship awards possible. This is a true community effort.”
The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded more than $135 million to over 55,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.